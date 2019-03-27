LIVE: Jake Patterson, charged in kidnapping of Jayme Closs, killing her parents, is due in court to enter a plea

Craig Counsell to Brewers fans: ‘Let’s show the world this Crew isn’t going away’

Posted 12:08 pm, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:18PM, March 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Manager Craig Counsell #30 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to Game Three of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has a message for fans of the hometown team — to show the world this is a serious baseball town with amazing fans.

In a message emailed to fans on Wednesday, March 27, the day before the home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, Counsell wrote the following:

“What an opportunity we have in front of us: a brand-new season; a brand-new chance to compete; a brand-new year to show the entire league what this city — what this Crew — is made of.

“That’s why we’re calling upon every fan, every voice, to fill up Miller Park and bring the noise early and often this season. Every single game matters as we look to take care of some unfinished business. Your noise, your passion, and your intensity fuel us every time we take the field. And, with some huge series in the first month, we need you here as we aim to start the season on a strong note.

“Now’s the time to get fired up, Milwaukee. Let’s defend our home turf. Let’s show the world this Crew isn’t going away. Let’s make a statement together.”

