Report: Former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson retiring from NFL

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring from the NFL, according to James Jones, a former teammate.

Jones made the announcement Wednesday morning, March 27 on Twitter.

The Green Bay Packers announced they were releasing Nelson on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Nelson then signed a deal with the Oakland Raiders.

According to Packers.com, Nelson, who was selected by the Packers in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, played in 136 regular-season games with 88 starts during his 10 seasons with Green Bay (2008-17). He ranks No. 3 in franchise history in receptions (550), No. 5 in receiving yards (7,848), No. 2 in touchdown receptions (69) and No. 3 in 100-yard receiving games (25). Nelson is the only player in team annals to record three seasons with 13-plus touchdown receptions (2011, 2014, 2016). He and Sterling Sharpe (1992-94) are the only players in franchise history to register three straight seasons with 85-plus receptions (2013-14, 2016).

In his 10 years with the Packers, Nelson started eight of the 13 postseason games he appeared in. Nelson is the franchise postseason leader with 54 receptions, ranks No. 4 in receiving yards (668) and is tied with Randall Cobb for No. 3 in receiving touchdowns (five). He led the Packers with nine receptions for 140 yards (15.6 avg.) and a touchdown in the Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nelson was just the fourth receiver in Super Bowl history with nine-plus receptions for at least 140 yards and touchdown.