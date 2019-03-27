‘I called FOX6 — bam! I got action:’ Contact 6 helps man resolve internet refund issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you're irritated by internet service, you're not alone. It's a top consumer complaint to both the Better Business Bureau and Contact 6. One man turned to Contact 6 after running into problems with his internet provider.

Jim Simpson, 70, has COPD and spends a lot of his in his apartment. He admits to not being tech savvy, but in October he signed up for the internet through AT&T.

"They automatically took it out with my debit card," Simpson said.

Even though AT&T was charging Simpson for internet, it didn't work.

"I kept calling and calling and calling," Simpson said.

Simpson said a technician finally came out to his property in February and quickly found the source of the problem.

"The junction box was wide open, full of ice," Simpson explained.

The next day, a crew came out and fixed it. However, the problem didn't end there. Simpson told the technician he should get refund for the time he didn't have service.

"He said, 'I would think so,'" Simpson recalled the technician replying.

Simpson started calling the billing department, but said he felt like he was getting nowhere.

"All I did was get the run around," Simpson said.

He decided to reach out to Contact 6 to see if it could help.

"I got frustrated and I called FOX6. Bam! I got action," Simpson said.

A few hours after Contact 6 called AT&T, Simpson got a call from a representative asking to resolve the issue. Within 24 hours, Simpson accepted $200 in credit for the months he went without service.

"But I would like for them to learn a lesson," Simpson said. "I think they've got to look through their customer service."

AT&T has millions of customers. Last year, Contact 6 got nine complaints about the company and helped resolve four. The largest settlement was $665. The company did not comment for this story.