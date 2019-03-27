Inexpensive and Eco-friendly Easter: DIY ideas to help you spruce up your holiday decor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The saying goes "April showers bring May flowers" -- but this year it also brings Easter! Collin Falvey with Collin O'Brien Event and Designs joins Real Milwaukee to helps us decorate for the day.

Project #1: Bespoke Baskets

Create your own Easter basket! You can try selecting a base that can be used more than just once a year.

Project #2: Eco Baskets

Next time you're at the grocery store and the clerk asks you "paper or plastic," pick paper! Not only is it environmentally friendly, you can use them to create simple baskets. Before cutting your base, decorate it with paint, market, glitter, or more for a festive look.

Project #3: Filler

Don't buy filler --make your own! You can use magazines, newspapers, sheet music, books and more.