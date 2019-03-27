Miller Park grounds crew putting finishing touches on field: ‘Our earliest Opening Day’

MILWAUKEE — The Miller Park grounds crew was hard at work Wednesday, March 27 putting the finishing touches on the field as the Brewers prepared to open the 2019 season against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

The tarps were taken off the field less than three weeks prior — giving the grounds crew less time to prepare.

“Just a short timeline. It’s our earliest Opening Day that I know of here at Miller Park,” said Michael Boettcher, director of grounds at Miller Park.

The brutal winter didn’t help.

“I think some of those extreme colds that we took in late January and February definitely had some impact on us,” said Boettcher.

Despite the challenges, Boettcher said the field would be playable Thursday — meaning it should feel the same as it did during the 2018 playoff run.

“It’s level. It’s firm — and it should be predictable for the team in how the ball rolls and interacts with the surface,” said Boettcher.

Boettcher said Wednesday would be a long night for the grounds crew.

“We’re getting there. We’re definitely getting there,” said Boettcher.

And while there was still some work to do, Boettcher promised the field would be ready for Thursday’s first pitch.

Gates to the parking lots will open at 10:10 a.m. Miller Park gates will open at 11:10 a.m.