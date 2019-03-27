Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for the perfect sangria recipe? There's a science to that! Kasey spent the morning at Movida - where registration for its next sangria lab is now open.

About Sangria Lab (website)

An exclusive chance to learn the history and secrets of Movida's award winning sangria with Beverage Director Ryan DeRosa. Enjoy glasses of house sangria while you craft your own personal bottle to take home. Enjoy house favorites like croquetas, empanadillas, and maybe even a special dish from Chef! So come eat, drink, have fun, and take home a bottle of custom sangria to share... or not!

