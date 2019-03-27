Make your meal better the second time: A recipe that will help you re-purpose your leftovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Don't dread your leftovers -- make them into something even better. Chef Feker joins Real Milwaukee with a Mexican rice recipe that puts ingredients from other meals to good use.

INGREDIENTS

3 chicken breasts sliced in very thin strips

2oz. extra virgin olive oil oil

2 cup of left over rice

1/2 cup frozen corn

1/2 cup of black beans

1 4 oz. can poblano chilis sliced in really thin strips

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 teaspoon of coriander

3 cloves of garlic chopped

1 oz of Mexican cheese blend

1 cup shredded queso fresco or your favorite cheese

1/2 cup of fresh cilantro chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Heat olive oil in a large pan & cook chicken and poblano and garlic together until chicken is cooked through.

2. Mix in corn, beans and rice, herbs and spices.

3. Mix in Mexican cheese.

4. Toss and top with queso fresco