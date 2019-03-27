MCSO squad struck while attempting to enter I-41 SB at Watertown Plank in Wauwatosa

Posted 5:31 pm, March 27, 2019

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

WAUWATOSA — No one was hurt in a crash involving a vehicle and a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office squad car Wednesday afternoon, March 27.

It happened just after 2 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said the lights and sirens were activated on the fully marked squad as it attempted to enter I-41 southbound at Watertown Plank Road. As the squad attempted to enter the on-ramp, the crash occurred — involving a black Lexus SUV.

The squad sustained minor damage.

The Wauwatosa Police Department was investigating.

