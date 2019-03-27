MCSO squad struck while attempting to enter I-41 SB at Watertown Plank in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA — No one was hurt in a crash involving a vehicle and a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office squad car Wednesday afternoon, March 27.
It happened just after 2 p.m.
Sheriff’s officials said the lights and sirens were activated on the fully marked squad as it attempted to enter I-41 southbound at Watertown Plank Road. As the squad attempted to enter the on-ramp, the crash occurred — involving a black Lexus SUV.
The squad sustained minor damage.
The Wauwatosa Police Department was investigating.
43.045541 -88.041387