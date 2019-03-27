Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will undergo biologic injection

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will undergo a biologic injection at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to help address the bilateral heel bursitis that has forced him to miss 28 games this season.

The recovery period following the injection will keep DiVincenzo out for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

The 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, DiVincenzo played in 27 games during his rookie campaign and averaged 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.2 minutes per game.

