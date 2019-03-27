Pennsylvania jury weighs death for man who raped, dismembered teen

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — A jury outside Philadelphia is weighing the death penalty or life in prison for a man who pleaded guilty to raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter.

Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and related charges in the 2016 slaying of Grace Packer. Jury deliberations on his sentence began Tuesday and are continuing Wednesday.

The jury in the Jacob Sullivan Penalty Phase continues to decided if Sullivan should get life or death fortune rape & murder of 14 year old Grace Packer – will provide updates when they happen pic.twitter.com/ImZMuBdudX — Deanna Durante (@deannadurante) March 27, 2019

Grace’s mother, Sara Packer, is due to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon for her role in the gruesome plot. In a plea deal with prosecutors, she’ll be sentenced to life without parole.

Prosecutors say Sullivan acted out a rape-murder fantasy he shared with Sara Packer.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub asked the jury to impose death on Sullivan, saying Grace’s “life ended in a house of horrors that became a hell on Earth.”