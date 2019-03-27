× Police: Clinton High School student accused of sharing photo of boy with autism in bathroom

CLINTON — A 17-year-old Clinton High School student was arrested Tuesday, March 19, accused of sharing a photo of a student with autism using the restroom. This, according to our partners WMTV in Madison.

WMTV confirmed with Clinton Police Lieutenant Rick Sears that Josue Espinoza was arrested for sharing the photo of the 16-year-old student using a urinal with his pants down. Lieutenant Sears told WMTV school officials found out from other students who reported the image. That led administrators to call police.

According to WMTV, after Espinosa was released, he posted a threatening message on social media directed at other students. Lieutenant Sears said Espinoza was arrested again on Friday, March 22.

Espinoza faces one felony count of capturing an intimate representation, one felony count of intimidating a witness/threatening force, etc. and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

He made his initial appearance in court on March 25. A $4,000 signature bond was set and signed. An adjourned initial appearance was set for April 17.