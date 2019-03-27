Prosecutors: Police recovered 1,705 grams of marijuana after driver fled from officers near 69th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Police recovered more than 1,000 grams of marijuana after a driver fled from officers in January in Milwaukee.

Harrell Martin, 30, of Milwaukee faces the following charges:

Attempting to flee or elude an officer

Possession of a firearm by a felon — three counts

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (THC), greater than 1,000 to 2,500 grams, greater than 20-50 plants

According to a criminal complaint, police found a vehicle parked and running near 69th and Hampton on Jan. 11. They made contact with the driver, identified as Martin, and “detected the odor of fresh marijuana emanating from within the vehicle.” Officers also observed a Glock handgun in the vehicle, along with a black plastic bag containing a large amount of suspected marijuana.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, prosecutors said Martin fled in the vehicle that was not listed to him.

Police responded to the home of the listed owner, and found the suspect vehicle parked there. Officers noticed the firearm and bag of suspected marijuana had been removed, but there was still an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Investigators conducted a sweep of the home and found loose pieces of marijuana on the kitchen table and a digital scale in the bedroom. When officers attempted to do a “knock and talk” at the upper unit, the tenant advised there was someone in her attic crawl space.

Martin surrendered from the attic crawl space, the complaint said, and was found with nearly $4,000 in cash and a phone. In the attic crawl space, investigators found a large bag with more than 325 grams of suspected marijuana, a small bag with three grams of suspected marijuana, two handguns and one PolyTech AK-47/S.

In the vehicle, investigators found .15 grams of suspected marijuana on the floor, Martin’s ID card, a baggie with six grams of suspected marijuana and three large vacuum sealed bags containing suspected marijuana in the trunk.

At the home where the vehicle was listed, investigators found a stock in the kitchen, consistent with the PolyTech AK-47/S, a handgun in a kitchen cabinet and keys for the vehicle that had been hidden under a child’s mattress.

The complaint said Martin “admitted to fleeing because he didn’t think he did anything wrong.” He admitted to possessing and smoking marijuana and said a pistol located in the home was his.

According to the complaint, 1,705 grams of marijuana was recovered in this case. It tested positive for THC.

The complaint noted Martin was previously convicted of possession with intent to deliver THC in 2014.

This is one of three open cases for Martin.

On March 12, he was charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, greater than 200 to 1,000 grams, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, less than three grams, second and subsequent offense, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony and felony bail jumping.

He made his initial court appearance that same day and cash bond was set at $10,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for March 20.

Meanwhile, in August 2017, he was charged with vehicle operator flee/elude officer. He has a status conference in that case set for April 22.

As for the January case, he has a plea hearing set for April 11.