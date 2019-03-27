LIVE: Jake Patterson, charged in kidnapping of Jayme Closs, killing her parents, is due in court to enter a plea

Silver Alert: DeForest police ask for help in search for missing 67-year-old man

Posted 12:37 pm, March 27, 2019

Sherman Krauth

DANE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been activated in Dane County for a missing DeForest man. He is Sherman Krauth — and officials say he is on foot.

Krauth, 67, was last seen in blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt (possibly blue). He is described as a male, white, 5’11’ tall and 200 lbs. He has gray/brown hair and blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Officials say Krauth was last seen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27 in the 4800 block of Innovation Drive in DeForest.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeForest police at 608-846-6756.

