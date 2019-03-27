× Tampa Bay Rays considering blue lights to tint roof in domed stadium

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are exploring the possibility of using blue lights to tint the roof of Tropicana Field in hopes of giving the domed stadium a different look as well as making it easier for players to track flyballs.

The lights are part of a new LED lighting system installed throughout the team’s home park. Plans to use them this year are pending approval by Major League Baseball, which is not expected to make a decision before the Rays open the season Thursday against the Houston Astros.

#Rays are testing new colored lights inside Tropicana Field tonight. Here’s a few different looks of the lights shining through the roof at night. That dark blue is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3vdi2n1LBS — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 25, 2019

The club began testing the blue lights after breaking spring training camp in Port Charlotte this week, with players offering mixed reviews about how effective they might be in helping them follow flyballs.

Testing will continue with no definitive timetable for deciding to move forward with the plan to use them during games.

Tampa Bay Rays add blue lights to roof at Tropicana Field – Major League Baseball News – https://t.co/tq9SFbtZZX pic.twitter.com/PooDVxnJbW — MLB &NHL News Now (@MLB_News247) March 25, 2019

The Rays played an exhibition game at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. The blue lights were turned on during the national anthem, but not for the game.