The Beer Garden at Fiserv Forum to be open for Brewers watch parties, shuttle rides

MILWAUKEE — Beginning with the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener on Thursday, March 28, The Beer Garden at the Entertainment Block next to Fiserv Forum will be open for fans to take shuttles to Miller Park.

Roundtrip shuttles will run for all Brewers home games throughout the season and are free with a beverage purchase from The Beer Garden.

The Beer Garden will be open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Thursday for the shuttles and for fans to watch the 1:10 p.m. Brewers game and 7 p.m. Bucks game on the 28-foot-diagonal outdoor screen. Guests on Thursday will receive a special offer of two for $5 Miller Lite cans and free cozies.

The Beer Garden will be open for all Fiserv Forum events, including Eric Church on Friday and Saturday and Mumford & Sons on Sunday, and select special events up until Memorial Day. From then through Labor Day, it will be open seven days a week. The hours of operation will be Sunday-Thursday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. – midnight and Saturday from noon to midnight.

For more information on The Beer Garden and upcoming events, visit TheBeerGardenMKE.com.