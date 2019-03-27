The life and legacy of NASCAR Champion Alan Kulwicki

MILWAUKEE -- He was an underdog they called the Polish Prince. He went on to become a NASCAR champion. Decades after his death, see how Alan Kulwicki is still giving back. The Legend's Legacy, Sunday on FOX6 News at 9.

