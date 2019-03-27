OZAUKEE COUNTY — A vehicle fire temporarily shut down all lanes on southbound I-43 near Mequon Road Wednesday morning, March 27. All lanes reopened around 8 a.m.
All lanes reopen on I-43 SB at Mequon Road following vehicle fire
