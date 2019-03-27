Woman celebrates 105th birthday surrounded by family

LIVE: Jake Patterson, charged in kidnapping of Jayme Closs, killing her parents, is due in court to enter a plea

**Embargo: Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA** Remedios Somera celebrated her 105th birthday.

STOCKTON, California — There was a big celebration Tuesday for a special lady in Stockton, according to KCRA.

Remedios Somera celebrated her 105th birthday. She lives at the LaSalette Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stockton. Four generations were there to wish her well, including seven of her eight adult children.

Advertisement They say she was aptly named because “Remedios” means to mediate, and that’s what she’s done all her life. The family came to the U.S. in 1976 from the Philippines, where Somera and her husband were teachers.

Her children say she attributes her longevity to lots of walking and eating plenty of veggies.

She has 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

