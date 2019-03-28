$768.4M Powerball ticket sold at Speedway in New Berlin, winner unknown

NEW BERLIN –Wisconsin Lottery officials say the winner or winners of the nation’s third-largest lottery jackpot have not yet come forward.

The winning ticket in Wednesday’s $768 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Speedway on Beloit Road in New Berlin.

The winning numbers of 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number 12 matched those on a ticket sold at a state retailer that will receive a $100,000 payout.

State law gives the ticket holder 180 days to step forward. By law, the winner or winners must be publicly identified.

Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin issued the following statement in a news release:

“This is an amazing milestone moment for Wisconsin. It truly is incredible to think that the winning ticket for this historic jackpot was sold in our own backyard. I am extremely excited for the winners and for our state. This event puts us in the national spotlight and turns Wisconsin into WINsconsin.”

Odds for winning the grand prize are listed by Powerball as 1 in 292,201,338.00. Wednesday was the first Powerball jackpot won in 2019 after it rolled 25 times since the last win on Dec. 26, 2018.

The win marked Wisconsin’s 17th Powerball jackpot since 1988. The Badger State is now tied for sixth on the all-time list of most frequent winning states. Wednesday’s win also came nearly two years to the day since Wisconsin hit its last Powerball jackpot when a Milwaukee resident won $156.2 million on March 22, 2017.