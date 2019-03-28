Bald eagle illegally shot in Marathon County, DNR searching for information

Posted 10:14 pm, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, March 28, 2019

MARATHON COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for the public’s help to track down the person responsible for illegally shooting a bald eagle in Marathon County.

According to WSAW, the bird was found dead on Saturday, March 23 in a roadside ditch near County Highway Y and Hansen Road. Officials say the eagle was examined by the Raptor Education Group in Antigo, and they found lead fragments consistent with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the eagle or illegal shooting is asked to contact the Wisconsin DNR violation hotline at 1-800-847-9367.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.