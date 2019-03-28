× Bald eagle illegally shot in Marathon County, DNR searching for information

MARATHON COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for the public’s help to track down the person responsible for illegally shooting a bald eagle in Marathon County.

According to WSAW, the bird was found dead on Saturday, March 23 in a roadside ditch near County Highway Y and Hansen Road. Officials say the eagle was examined by the Raptor Education Group in Antigo, and they found lead fragments consistent with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the eagle or illegal shooting is asked to contact the Wisconsin DNR violation hotline at 1-800-847-9367.