Charged: Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill Sheboygan police officer’s family

SHEBOYGAN — A 32-year-old Roseville, Minnesota man is facing several charges after investigators say he threatened to kill a Sheboygan police officer’s family, and used a sledgehammer to break into a home where his estranged girlfriend was staying.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:45 a.m. on March 22, Sheboygan police were called to a home near 11th and Logan, for a report of “uninvited males” entering a residence to “take another individual.” Upon arrival, officers noticed the door had been kicked in and was damaged.

The complaint says officers heard noises once inside the home and located 32-year-old Vue Xiong, who put his hands above his head and said “OK, you got me. OK, you got me.”

Investigators learned the Sheboygan home was where Xiong’s estranged girlfriend was staying. She told police her parents brought her back from Minnesota, because Xiong had been physically abusive in the past. Xiong’s ex-girlfriend told investigators she left the relationship because he told her to, but then he changed his mind on March 21.

Officials say while Xiong was detained in the back of a police squad, he threatening statements, including that he was going to kill the officer’s family.

Vue Xiong has been charged with the following:

Threat to family member of law enforcement officer

Criminal damage to property

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

Xiong’s preliminary hearing is schedule for April 3.