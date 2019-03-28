‘It’s life-changing:’ Excitement overwhelms gas station where 3rd largest Powerball jackpot ticket sold

NEW BERLIN — Customers at the Speedway gas station in New Berlin — where the $768.4 million winning Powerball ticket was sold — can’t believe it actually happened in their small city.

“I woke up this morning, everybody’s calling because it was sold in New Berlin,” said John Wollenziehn, Speedway customer.

The historic winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway gas station on Beloit Road.

“I was shocked,” said Jackie Evenson, Speedway customer.

Loyal customers of the gas station are in disbelief.

“Really happy for the person who got it and for New Berlin. Especially for this gas station that I’ve been a customer of for over 20 years,” said Evenson.

Some are realizing how close they came to the jackpot.

“I usually buy my lottery ticket here,” said Wollenziehn.

Wondering what they would have done if they won.

“I wouldn’t be here talking to you. I would be talking to an attorney right now,” said Wollenziehn.

If the lucky winner lives in New Berlin, the odds of winning a lottery of this magnitude are slim.

“I hope it’s somebody I know that likes me and feels generous,” said Scott Drezdon, Speedway customer.

“Congratulations to whomever it is. It’s life-changing,” said a Speedway customer.

Legal experts in New Berlin hope the grand prize winner lawyers up.

“A number of income tax issues that proper planning needs to be put into place. Once the money is received than I think you have larger issues in terms of your information becoming public,” said Chuck Stansberry, Schober Schober & Mitchell.

Instant wealth certainly has consequences, which is why customers wish the winner well.

“I think part of the joy would be just giving it away and see other people experience it,” said Evenson.

They’re also hoping luck sticks around.

“This is for the next drawing,” said Drezdon, holding Powerball tickets. “I’m ready.”