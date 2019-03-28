× Kenosha police investigate death of 2-year-old child near 23rd and Lincoln

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old that happened Wednesday, March 27 near 23rd and Lincoln.

According to police, officials were called to the home around 6:53 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive child. Lifesaving efforts on the child were unsuccessful — and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday morning at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identities of those involved are not being released at this time.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those that wish to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.