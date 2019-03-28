Make a list: All the gear you need for tailing, taking in game at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE -- Don't head to Miller Park for a game until you're sure you have everything you need! Phil Kelley with Meijer joins Real Milwaukee wiht your game day essentials.

1. Food and Drink: What`s a tailgate without great food? Don`t leave the sausage race for the 7th inning stretch, pick up your favorite brats and pair them with the right craft beer. Don`t forget buns, condiments, chips, cups, plates, and a bottle opener! Extras that will take your brat from a base hit and turn it into a home run.

2. Tailgate Set-Up: The perfect tailgate is all about the set-up. Create the right tailgate ambiance by bringing lawn chairs from home, or picking one up on the way to Miller Park. Show everyone you`re a grand slam grill master by picking up a portable grill and accessories like charcoal, gas, lighter fluid and aluminum foil for easy grilling.

3. Games: Brew Crew fans know tailgating is all fun and games. Grab a glove to get in the Brewers spirit and toss a baseball around. Pick up an extra glove and invite the neighboring car to join you! Practice your pitching arm and throw a few games of cornhole for a fun parking lot activity. If you`re feeling adventurous, build your own cornhole set and decorate with Brewer colors!

4. Brewer Gear: We know you got good use out of your favorite Brewers t-shirt during their playoff run last year, so why not treat yourself to new apparel? Keep your drink cold and your hands warm with a Brewers koozie while basking in the shade of your neighbors` jealous looks when they check out the Brewers decal and license plate frame on your decked-out Brewer car. Incorporate your love for the Crew into your daily routine with a Brewer wallet or key chain!

5. Bluetooth Speaker: A quiet tailgate is just not as fun. Create a playlist of infamous Brewer walk-up songs, or turn on some classic jams to liven up the tailgate celebration!

