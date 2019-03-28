× Man who hadn’t missed work in 30 years is missing

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a Washtenaw County, Michigan man who hasn’t been seen after missing his first day of work in 30 years.

The sheriff’s office says Marcus Esper of Superior Township was last seen Monday. He was going to a storage facility in Ypsilanti Township, driving a white 2013 Buick LaCrosse with MI plate DNU8172, but didn’t show up.

Officials said they have now recovered that vehicle.

Esper is a 56-year-old white man. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 235 pounds.

He has ties to Superior and Ypsilanti Townships, but his whereabouts are unknown.

He is married and has children.

Anyone with information can call (734) 994-2911.