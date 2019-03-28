× MPD: Man follows 13-year-old girl home from school, tells her to ‘get in’ his vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help after they say a 13-year-old girl was followed home from school by a man in a vehicle earlier this month. It happened near 10th and Walnut in Milwaukee on March 1, but the incident was just recently reported to police.

Police say as the girl walked home from school in the area, a man driving a white, older-model vehicle drove alongside her. Officials say the man told the girl to get in his vehicle but she refused.

The man drove away but police say as the girl walked in the area, she saw the vehicle again near the end of the block. Officials say as the girl neared the end of the block, the man made a U-turn and drove away.

The girl told investigators she hasn’t seen the vehicle or the man since the incident occurred.

Officials describe the suspect as a male, black, in his mid to late 20s, with a dark skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a green and gold Green Bay Packers’ baseball cap.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Milwaukee police 414-935-7360.