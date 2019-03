MILWAUKEE — It’s Opening Day — and the city’s newest Brewers fans are sporting commemorative Brewers onesies at all Aurora birthing centers throughout Wisconsin.

At the Aurora Women’s Pavilion in West Allis, newborns also received hand-knit Brewers hats.

The Brewers will open the 2019 season against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, March 28, marking the seventh time in the past eight years that the team will open at Miller Park.