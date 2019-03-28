Opening Day: Brewers debut new grub, gear and beer at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — A new baseball season offers new experiences for fans. Each year, the Milwaukee Brewers amp things up, offering new foods, clothing and fun for fans. Plenty of fans were on hand at Miller Park on Thursday, March 28 to watch the Opening Day action.

“It’s pumped up, and just coming through the parking lot was a thrill,” said Bob Bahrns, new to Miller Park.

The Brewers Team Store reeled in a big crowd, featuring dozens of brand new items like hats, T-shirts and jerseys.

“They’ve kind of been upgrading throughout the last few months,” said Raymond Torres.

Torres was there for the collectible items.

“This is my first stop coming in,” Torres said. “I wanted to get the gear… you know?”

The beer started flowing far before the game began, with new taps ready to be poured.

Then there’s the food. From pork tamales, to Elote en Vaso, to Bavarian pretzels, Belgium-style liege waffles and Sprecher Freezer Brews — there’s a little something for everyone at Miller Park this season.

A new chicken sandwich from Smoke Shack along with two variations of cheese fries are some of the many food options featured on stadium menus.

“It’s Opening Day and it’s my first year in Wisconsin. Go Brewers!” said Bahrns.

There were not many facility upgrades this year. The organization focused on the spring training complex, but fans FOX6 News spoke with said they were happy with what they bought and bit into on Opening Day at Miller Park.