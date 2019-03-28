Police: 2 men shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Thursday morning, March 28. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. near 30th and Locust.

Police say a 33-year-old man from Milwaukee was shot under circumstances that are still being investigated. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek an unknown suspect.

The second shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. near 76th and Bradley.

Police say a 26-year-old from Milwaukee got into a verbal argument with the known suspect. The suspect then pulled out a firearm and shot the victim one time.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek the known suspect.