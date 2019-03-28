× Police: 2 taken into custody following police pursuit in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, March 28 following a police pursuit in Greenfield.

The pursuit began around 1:10 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near 68th Street and Forest Home Avenue.

Officers used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.

There were three people inside the vehicle — two adults and one teenager.

The teen was released without charges. The driver fled the scene on foot — and was taken into custody about an hour later. The other passenger stayed on scene and was taken into custody.