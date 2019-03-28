× Police: Theft motive in fatal shootings of father, daughter

MANITOWOC — Police say theft was the motive for the shooting deaths of a Manitowoc father and his teenage daughter.

Police say a 35-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody Tuesday. He has not been formally charged, but appeared in court Thursday for a bail hearing. WLUK-TV reports bond was set at $1 million cash, and the man returns to court Monday.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Miller and his 19-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Miller, were found fatally shot in their home last September. Police say the suspect was acquainted with the two and had worked for the father in the past.

Authorities recently released some surveillance video of a person and a vehicle in the area on the night of the homicides. Officials say that generated some leads that led to an arrest.