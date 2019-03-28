× Police: Woman wakes up to man licking her face, kissing her

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The NYPD want your help finding the suspect in a bizarre break-in on the Upper East Side.

According to police, a suspect crept into a 28-year-old woman’s apartment on East 65th Street and First Avenue. The woman’s front door was unlocked, police said.

The victim was asleep in her bed and woke up, in part due to an unpleasant smell.

When she woke up, the suspect was licking her face and kissing her, according to police.

The victim didn’t recognize the suspect, who took off.

Police believe the incident may have been random, and that the suspect may have been trying doors in the building and found hers unlocked.

“I feel terrible about it. It’s very, very, very terrible people do things like that,” said Upper East Side resident Melvin Laufer.

“That’s crazy. It means that we have to be aware and cautious in our homes, and you have to watch when you go home who goes follows you, who goes behind you,” one woman told Cline-Thomas.

Area residents are on the lookout.

“Usually I just be cautious, like I look around my surroundings to see if there’s an unusual person around,” said resident Yuxiang Zheng.

Authorities released surveillance video of the man they say committed the crime. He’s described as balding with a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and blue jeans.