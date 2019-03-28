Ramone Jones, accused in fatal stabbing of Jamie Wilson appears in court for preliminary hearing

MILWAUKEE — Charged in the fatal stabbing of Jamie Wilson, Ramone Jones, 42, was in court Thursday, March 28 for his preliminary hearing after his arrest in Kentucky.

Jones faces the following criminal charges:

First degree intentional homicide

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony — two counts

Intentionally pointing a firearm at a person — two misdemeanor counts

Misdemeanor battery

During his preliminary hearing, a Milwaukee Police Department detective testified and a motion to dismiss from the defense was denied. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and he was bound over for trial. A scheduling conference was set for April 9.

Jones was picked up in Kentucky by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force there, FOX6 News confirmed on Feb. 25. It was an emotional day for the family of Jamie Wilson, who Jones is accused of killing — with questions about the court’s decision to let him out of jail days before the murder.

“Actually when I heard it, I started crying,” said James Wilson, Jamie’s father. “I’m glad, because he was going to prey on another woman. That’s what he does. That’s an animal. This guy is sick.”

Jamie Wilson was fatally stabbed at 70th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee on Feb. 5 and her friend was shot.

“We sort of had an idea he was in Kentucky ’cause some people let my son and I know that he had a mother down there in Louisville,” said James Wilson.

James Wilson said his daughter was trying to escape the abusive relationship and planned to move to a hotel the day she was killed. Court documents said Jones was last seen in Racine before heading to a bus station, and a witness originally told police he was heading to Texas.

“I just want any girls, if you run into a relationship, you need to run,” said James Wilson. “That was my child. I loved my child. I’m seeking an attorney because somebody needs to give me some answers.”

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were called to 70th and Fiebrantz on Jan. 30 for a “shots fired” call.

When officers arrived, they found “the front interior door was off of the hinges and leaning against the door frame and exterior door.” The officer heard yelling inside the residence — and found Jones standing in an area between the kitchen and dining room. The officer also “saw a spent casing on the floor in the dining room. Other officers located a hole in the floor.” The residence was searched and “a Taurus 9mm handgun was found inside of a hallway vent.”

On Feb. 6, the day after Wilson’s death, three charges were filed against Jones in connection with that Jan. 30 incident:

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

Intentionally pointing a firearm at a person — two counts

An arrest warrant was issued that same day.

On Feb. 4, police interviewed a woman in regard to the incident on Jan. 30. The woman told police Jones was Jamie Wilson’s boyfriend and that he “lives there, but he does not pay bills.” The woman told police on Jan. 30, Jones knocked in the front door and asked where Jamie was. He “then fired a gun he had and he shot the floor.” The complaint said “Jones then stated that he would kill Jamie and Jamie’s daughter if they let the police know he had a gun.”

Jones was arrested after the Jan. 30 incident, but released on Feb. 3 after posting $1,000 bail.

“I said, ‘You can’t let this guy out. He’s going to hurt my daughter,'” said James Wilson.

On Feb. 4, Wilson herself talked with police and indicated Jones battered her on Jan. 29. She indicated Jones “punched and kicked” her numerous times. She told authorities she suffered pain and bruising all over her body as a result of this incident.

On Feb. 5, officers were dispatched to the residence near 70th and Fiebrantz once again — this time for a battery/cutting complaint. The complaint said a “child then came out of the garage and said that her mother had been stabbed and she was lying on the garage floor.” Despite life-saving attempts, Wilson was declared deceased.

“I just feel like they didn’t do their job,” said James Wilson.

The complaint said police interviewed a woman who was at the residence when Jones entered the home on Feb. 5. The woman said Wilson had kicked Jones out of the house because he “was repeatedly hitting her and threatening her.” On Feb. 5, Jones returned to the home with a gun, the complaint said. The woman said she saw Jones shooting the gun two times. She then saw Jones go to the bathroom where Wilson was taking a shower. The complaint said “he began to kick the door” and Jones was eventually able to get inside. Moments later, the complaint said Jones “came out of the bathroom, went into the kitchen, got a knife and returned to the bathroom.” The woman told police Jones stabbed Wilson and left the house. The woman then helped Wilson to the bedroom. The complaint said Wilson “couldn’t breathe and Jamie then wandered to the garage, where she passed out.”

Jamie Wilson’s family set up a GoFundMe.com account to raise money for her children. CLICK HERE to access that account.