Recognize him? Police seek arsonist after Milwaukee business set on fire

MILWAUKEE --The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an arson that occurred Saturday, March 23.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a business near 6th Street and Layton Avenue.

Police say after the suspect and other patrons were turned away, due to being underage, the suspect returned to the business and set it on fire while people were inside.

The owner of the business was able to extinguish the fire and call police.

The suspect is described as a male, white, with black hair and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie, black pants and black shoes. The suspect was last seen running from the scene with a red gas can.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.