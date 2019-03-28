Tailgating tips: Brewers will open the 2019 season against the St. Louis Cardinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Heading to Miller Park for Opening Day? Kasey spent the morning in the parking lot. The Brewers will open the 2019 season against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, March 28, marking the seventh time in the past eight years that the team will open at Miller Park. The details for Opening Day are set.

Ticket Availability: A very limited number of tickets have been released that were previously on hold. They are available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis at brewers.com.

A very limited number of tickets have been released that were previously on hold. They are available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis at brewers.com. Parking Lots: Gates to the parking lots will open at 10:10 a.m. CT. A limited number of parking passes are available for Opening Day, and the Brewers urge fans to plan ahead when considering parking options for Thursday and all other games at Miller Park. Parking passes may be purchased in advance through the Miller Park Box Office, brewers.com or by phone at 414-902-4000. Tune in to AM 1180 or to the Brewers Twitter account (@Brewers) for up-to-date parking and traffic information.

Miller Park gates will open at 11:10 a.m. CT. Ceremonial First Pitch: Details to be announced on Opening Day.

Dan and Mike Attanasio, sons of Mark and Debbie Attanasio, will sing the national anthem. They will carry on the tradition started by their grandfather, Joe Attanasio, who traditionally sang the anthem on Opening Day from the time that the Attanasio family purchased the team. Giveaway : Fans in attendance will receive a 2019 magnetic schedule, presented by Palermo’s Frozen Pizza.

: Fans in attendance will receive a 2019 magnetic schedule, presented by Palermo’s Frozen Pizza. Social Media: Fans can interact with the Crew on social media using #ThisIsMyCrew and #BrewersOpener.

Fans can interact with the Crew on social media using #ThisIsMyCrew and #BrewersOpener. First Pitch: Jhoulys Chacín is set to throw the first pitch of the Brewers’ 2019 season at 1:10 p.m. CT

Details regarding the remainder of the opening series against the Cardinals are also complete.