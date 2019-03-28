‘This is who we are:’ Oak Creek couple says they’re being targeted over gay pride flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- A gay couple in Oak Creek says they're being unfairly targeted and facing threats of eviction, and it's all because of a flag flying outside of their apartment. The couple has been told they have five days to take down a gay pride flag because the landlord says they're violating their lease.

"This is a place we live. It's our home," said Kevin Kollmann, lives in Oak Creek.

Kevin Kollmann and Merle Malterer, have called the Country Oaks Apartments home for the past six years, taking pride in their property and themselves.

"This is who I am. This is who we are," said Kollmann.

They've always decorated outside, but they say it's recently become a problem.

"Personally, I feel like we're being kind of singled out here because it's what it is," said Kollmann.

On Wednesday, March 27, they got a note saying they breached their lease, and have five days to take down their gay pride American flag.

"It's a symbol of America," Kollmann said. "It's a symbol of our pride in America being a gay couple here in Oak Creek."

FOX6 News reached out to the property owner to find out why. He says the couple was asked to take down a Green Bay Packers flag in January, and this is not a discrimination issue but an issue with the appearance of the property. He says no one is allowed to have flags anywhere and it's against the lease agreement.

"I've never been told to take them down," Ken Miller, tenant.

Looking around the property, FOX6 News located several flags including those outside of another tenant, Ken Miller's place.

"I've been here for three years and I've had these flags up for at least two years, and I've never had any issues with the flags," said Miller.

Kollmann and Malterer are not backing down. They're keeping their flag flying.

"It's part of my house. It's part of who I am," said Miller. "My neighbors don't care, why should he?"

The property owner tells FOX6 News, he does not want to evict the couple and he'd be willing to sit down with them. The couple says they're looking into what legal action they can take.