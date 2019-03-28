× Winning Powerball ticket worth $768.4M sold in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — The winning ticket for Wednesday’s $768.4 million Powerball jackpot was sold in New Berlin, according to the Wisconsin Lottery website.

The jackpot is the third-largest in U.S. Lottery history and Powerball’s second-highest all-time.

The winning numbers of 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number 12 matched those on a ticket sold at a state retailer that will receive a $100,000 payout.

Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin issued the following statement in a news release:

“This is an amazing milestone moment for Wisconsin. It truly is incredible to think that the winning ticket for this historic jackpot was sold in our own backyard. I am extremely excited for the winners and for our state. This event puts us in the national spotlight and turns Wisconsin into WINsconsin.”

Odds for winning the grand prize are listed by Powerball as 1 in 292,201,338.00. Wednesday was the first Powerball jackpot won in 2019 after it rolled 25 times since the last win on Dec. 26, 2018.

The win marked Wisconsin’s 17th Powerball jackpot since 1988. The Badger State is now tied for sixth on the all-time list of most frequent winning states. Wednesday’s win also came nearly two years to the day since Wisconsin hit its last Powerball jackpot when a Milwaukee resident won $156.2 million on March 22, 2017.