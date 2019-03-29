‘Authentic Mexican food and their specialty:’ Grand re-opening of Chilango Express

WEST ALLIS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in West Allis at the grand re-opening of the Chilango Express. Chilango Express moved from their former gas station location to their own brick and mortar. Kramp is learning how the make their authentic Mexican food.

About Chilango Express (website)

Since 2010 Juan M Ortiz and his family have delighted the palates of their customers with their authentic Mexican food and their specialty in homemade fresh tortillas. The have revolutionized the culinary industry in Milwaukee it's surroundings.

At "Chilango Express" we are committed to continue offering an authentic and excellent service.