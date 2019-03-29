Brewers reliever Corey Knebel to have Tommy John surgery, miss rest of the season

Posted 4:20 pm, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, March 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: Corey Knebel #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Seven of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 20, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher and closer Corey Knebel will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow next Wednesday, April 3. The procedure will force him to miss the upcoming season, according to FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren.

Knebel has pitched with a partial tear in his elbow for more than four years. He said he knew surgery would eventually be a possibility. Knebel indicated he is eager to be healthy for 2020 and said the toughest thing will be missing his teammates.

