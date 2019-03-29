Cudahy mom charged with providing support to ISIS takes a plea deal

MILWAUKEE — The Cudahy mother charged with providing material support and resources to the terrorist group ISIS has taken a plea deal — and will enter a guilty plea.

The plea deal lists in detail 16 examples of when Waheba Dais used social media sites to promote ISIS ideology.

Prosecutors say the 45-year-old woman hacked at least five Facebook accounts. She allegedly used them to pledge allegiance to ISIS and attempt to recruit others to join and conduct attacks on the terror group’s behalf.

Court documents go on to say Dais posted videos with instructions for making explosive vests and bombs — and exchanged information with other suspected ISIS sympathizers on how to make poison.

The Cudahy mother of seven was originally born in Israel and became a legal citizen by marriage. She was arrested on June 13, 2018 following a months-long investigation into her online activity. Dais has been in federal custody ever since. Authorities have not connected Dais to any attacks that were carried out.

In exchange to pleading guilty, prosecutors dropped one of the two charges against her — and will recommend Dais spend up to 20 years behind bars.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dais is no longer a citizen. By accepting this plea, she could face deportation or other consequences.

The court has not yet set a date for Dais’ sentencing.