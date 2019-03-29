× Diana Ross to perform at The Riverside Theater on July 14

MILWAUKEE — Diana Ross will perform at The Riverside Theater on Sunday, July 14, as part of her year-long Diamond Diana Celebration marking the 75th birthday of the iconic superstar.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the theater, rrom her landmark solo career to the early days as the leader of The Supremes, Ross helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paving the way for contemporary music.

Ross’ international achievements were acknowledged by the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC (2007), celebrating her lustrous career of excellence in music, film, television and theatre, as well as her cultural influences, humanitarian work and her contributions to American culture. The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences celebrated her remarkable career with its highest honor, The GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. In 2016, Ross received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the most prestigious civilian award given to a U.S. citizen.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 12 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online. You can also call the Pabst and The Riverside box offices at 414-286-3663.