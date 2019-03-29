“Egg-cellent experiments:’ Did you know you can make an egg into any shape you want?

MILWAUKEE -- Who is ready to do some "eggs-periments?" Professor Maria with Mad Science joins Real Milwaukee with a few science projects that are no yoke!

Professor Maria is showing kids how an egg gets sucked into a bottle, how to create a rubber egg, how an egg that is blackened will look silver in water, and how to 'shape shift' an egg into any shape you would like!

Kids will need:

  • Adult
  • Eggs (raw and cooked)
  • Bottle
  • Lighter
  • Paper
  • Candle
  • Candle holder
  • Tongs
  • Vinegar
  • Small box or container
