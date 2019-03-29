“Egg-cellent experiments:’ Did you know you can make an egg into any shape you want?

MILWAUKEE -- Who is ready to do some "eggs-periments?" Professor Maria with Mad Science joins Real Milwaukee with a few science projects that are no yoke!
Professor Maria is showing kids how an egg gets sucked into a bottle, how to create a rubber egg, how an egg that is blackened will look silver in water, and how to 'shape shift' an egg into any shape you would like!
Kids will need:
- Adult
- Eggs (raw and cooked)
- Bottle
- Lighter
- Paper
- Candle
- Candle holder
- Tongs
- Vinegar
- Small box or container