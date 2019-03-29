Future Forecaster: Meet 10-year-old Grayson from Saint Lucas Lutheran School

He wanted to be a Future Forecaster — and that’s exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish. Meet 10-year-old Grayson Mueller from Saint Lucas Lutheran School.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

