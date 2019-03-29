ICE arrests Canadian man convicted of trespassing at Jenner home

Posted 2:52 pm, March 29, 2019, by

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 09: Model and television personality Kendall Jenner attends Revolve's second annual #REVOLVEawards at Palms Casino Resort on November 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. immigration authorities have arrested a Canadian man who has twice been convicted of trespassing at the California home of model and Kardashian family member Kendall Jenner.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that 38-year-old John Ford was recently arrested in the parking lot of an Albuquerque motel after agents received a tip that he was in New Mexico.

Authorities say Ford has an expired visitor’s visa. He remains in federal custody in El Paso, Texas, awaiting a hearing on his immigration case.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Los Angeles police have arrested him twice, resulting in misdemeanor convictions and jail time.

Jenner’s family thanked Los Angeles police and immigration authorities for their swift response.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.