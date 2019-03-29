Homicide investigation: Man found dead near 19th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday morning, March 29 on the edge of the Marquette campus -- near 19th and Wisconsin. Police were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

The victim has not been identified. However, the preliminary investigation reveals that the body appears to be that of a 45-year-old man who sustained a significant head injury.

The victim is not affiliated with Marquette University.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 1.

This is an active investigation and MPD continues to seek a suspect.

Marquette University released the following statement:

The Marquette University Police Department and the Milwaukee Police Department are on scene at the 600 block of North 19th Street near Redeemer Lutheran Church to investigate the reported death of an individual not affiliated with Marquette University. The area is currently an active crime scene, and members of the Marquette community are urged to stay well clear of the scene. The Milwaukee Police Department is the lead investigating agency; all questions should be directed to them.