Prosecutors: Couple kicks in door with loaded gun, pepper spray over bad car sale on Facebook

RACINE -- An alleged bad car sale on social media led to a home invasion and a teen being pepper sprayed. It happened late Thursday night, March 28 at a home near 10th Avenue and Harmony Drive in Racine.

A couple says they were upset with the car they had purchased on Facebook days earlier. They tried to solve the problem with force.

"Overall, pretty crazy," said Michael Smith.

Michael Smith says he woke up Thursday night, to commotion unfolding across the street.

"Someone was pounding so hard I could hear it through the glass into my living room," said Smith.

It was just a piece of an encounter fueled by an alleged bad car sale.

"There was a couple at a lower unit demanding they got their money back for a vehicle they purchased from the guy who apparently lives down there," said Smith.

Prosecutors say Jada Campbell and Kerrion Marsh was the couple demanding a refund for a car bought on Facebook on March 26. Campbell claimed the vehicle had a "bad title."

"Buying anything, you definitely have to be careful," said Smith.

Prosecutors say Campbell and Marsh eventually forced their way into the home by kicking in the door. Officials say Marsh held a gun to one of the victims in the home and Campbell pepper sprayed a 14-year-old in the face.

"There were little kids and parents and quite a few people inside the house," Smith said.

When officers arrived, Cambell and Marsh were taken into custody. Prosecutors say officers located Marsh "hiding in the basement" with a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

"It seemed pretty ridiculous that it got to that point," said Smith.

21-year-old Kerrion Marsh of Racine is facing the following charges:

Armed burglary, repeater

Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater

Pointing a firearm at another, repeater

Disorderly conduct

20-year-old Jada Campbell of Racine is facing the following charges:

Burglary of a building or dwelling, as party to a crime

Physical abuse of a child - intentionally cause bodily harm

FOX6 News tried to talk to the people who sold the vehicle, but they had no comment. Campbell and Marsh are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 3.

Investigators say this isn't the first time Marsh has been in trouble with the law. His criminal history includes possession of a dangerous weapon, bail jumping, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing and officer, and possession of THC.