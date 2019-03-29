South Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 13-year-old boy

Posted 11:55 am, March 29, 2019

Caleb Mueller

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The South Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy. Caleb Mueller was last seen Thursday, March 28 at his residence.

Mueller is described as a male, white, 5’08” tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blacked hoodie, grey sweat pants, and green camouflage shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caleb is asked to contact the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.

