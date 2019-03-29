Watch: Tears start flowing when Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo thanks young fan for her artwork

MILWAUKEE — It’s not every day you get to meet your sports hero. For one 11-year-old, it was a dream come true to come face to face with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to a caption posted by her dad on YouTube, Lily is a big fan of the Greek Freek. She’s spent the last year and-a-half working on several art projects inspired by him.

At an autograph signing, Lily finally got the opportunity to hand-deliver her masterpieces.

In a video, Lily presents a folder filled with her art to Antetokounmpo. Before he even looks inside, he gets up, walks around the table and gives Lily a big hug.

“Did you do all this?” Antetokounmpo asks before hugging her. Lily immediately bursts into tears.

An incredible moment! We’re so happy for you, Lily!

Watch the full video below: