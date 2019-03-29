What’s the dish on fish? Recommendations of fish and seafood consumption each week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are you among the many people eating fish on Friday's right now? Maybe you should make every Friday fishy! Meghan Sedivy with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market joins Real Milwaukee with some fish facts.

What's the dish on fish?

• Good source of lean protein

• Fatty fish or shellfish such as salmon, tuna, sardines, trout or oysters are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that promote brain and heart health.

• The darker the flesh of the fish the higher the total fat content. These fish tend to have the highest level of omega-3s and can help boost your heart health.

How much should we eat?

• It is recommended that most adults eat between 8-12 ounces of seafood per week

• Currently we are eating 4.7 ounces per week

• Try to consume 2-3 servings of fish per week

• Eating a variety of fish and seafood will help maximize health benefits associated with eating fish

Avocado and Smoked Salmon Toast

Ingredients

4 (1/2-inch-thick) slices Fresh Thyme Bakery sourdough bread

2 ripe avocados, seeded and peeled

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/8 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

1/8 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper

4 oz. sliced smoked salmon

2 Fresh Thyme seaweed crisps, coarsely crumbled

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill

Directions

Toast bread in toaster. In a small bowl, mash avocados, lemon juice, salt, and pepper with a fork. Spread avocado mixture on toasts. Top with slices of smoked salmon and seaweed crumbles, and sprinkle with dill.

Shrimp topped cucumber crostini

Ingredients

1 large seedless cucumber (10-12 oz.)

1/2 cup Fresh Thyme dill cheese spread

24 large fresh shrimp (12 oz.)

Non-stick cooking spray

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme ground black pepper

Fresh dill sprigs, for garnish

Directions

Slice cucumber into 24 thin slices. Set aside any remaining cucumber for another use. Top each cumber slice with 1 tsp. dill spread. Set aside. Peel and devein shrimp. Rinse and pat dry with paper towels. Spray medium skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add lemon juice, parsley, garlic, and pepper. Cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes more or until shrimp are opaque. Place one shrimp over dill spread on each cucumber slice. Garnish each with a sprig of fresh dill. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

Foolproof fish recipe

Make a Quick Marinade

Marinades help to enhance the flavor of the fish and prevent the protein from drying out while cooking. It also tenderizes the fish and allows the protein to be easily digested Place fresh or thawed fish in a large resealable bag. In a small bowl, whisk together Asian sesame ginger dressing, orange zest, and juice. Pour 2/3 cup of the mixture over salmon. Set remaining marinade aside. Close bag; turn bag to coat. Marinate for 30-60 minutes, turning bag occasionally.



Try the 10-minute rule Many people overcook their fish but with this easy 10-minute rule you will never overcook your fish again. Heat your oven to 425. Put the marinated fish in an ovenproof pan, drizzle with olive oil and a touch of salt and pepper. As a rule of thumb, for every inch of thickness bake your fish 10 minutes. Check at 8 minutes. If it flakes easily with a fork, it’s done.Pair with a fresh veggie like broccoli and a whole grain like brown rice to round out your meal.



Orange-Glazed Salmon with Broccoli Rice

Ingredients

1 lb. fresh salmon fillet, ½ to ¾ inch thick

2/3 cup fat-free Asian sesame-ginger salad dressing

1 Tbsp. grated orange zest

1/3 cup fresh orange juice

1 cup water

2 tsp. Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil

¼ tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

2/3 cup uncooked jasmine rice

1 cup bite-size broccoli florets

Orange slices, for garnish

Fresh basil, for garnish

Directions