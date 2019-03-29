Wisconsin couple donates ‘Cuddle Cot’ to Fond du Lac hospital to help grieving families

FOND DU LAC — A Wisconsin couple’s generous donation will make a difference in the lives of parents who have experienced the stillbirth of their child.

According to a report from WLUK, Tabitha and Salvatore Lazaro of Menasha, donated a Cuddle Cot to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac on Friday, March 29.

A Cuddle Cot is a cooling system that helps preserve an infant’s body for up to five days after death — allowing families more time to grieve with their child.

The Lazaros discovered the Cuddle Cot after the passing of their daughter, Brooklyn, who died in 2017.

This isn’t the first time the couple has given back. Last year, they donated their first Cuddle Cot to ThedaCare in Neenah, where Brooklyn was born.

WLUK reports the Lazaros would like to donate a new device to a different hospital each year. The Cuddle Cot costs about $3,000.

If you’d like to contribute to the Lazaros goal, a GoFundMe account has been set up.